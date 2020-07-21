Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1206 Riverview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1206 Riverview Dr
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1206 Riverview Dr
1206 Riverview Dr SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1206 Riverview Dr SE, Cobb County, GA 30067
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great condo in Walton in a swim/tennis community. Top floor spacious unit with updated kitchen, private deck and bonus room. Available immediately so see today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 Riverview Dr have any available units?
1206 Riverview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 1206 Riverview Dr have?
Some of 1206 Riverview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1206 Riverview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Riverview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Riverview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Riverview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 1206 Riverview Dr offer parking?
No, 1206 Riverview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Riverview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Riverview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Riverview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Riverview Dr has a pool.
Does 1206 Riverview Dr have accessible units?
No, 1206 Riverview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Riverview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Riverview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Riverview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Riverview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
