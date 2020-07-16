GREAT NEW RENTAL LISTING! DUPLEX STYLE! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS WITH BASEMENT AND 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING! BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN! VERY SPACIOUS INTERIOR! FAMILY ROOM WITH STACKED STONED FIREPLACE! SEPARATE DINING ROOM! FRONT PORCH! PRIVATE BACK YARD! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH! LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1176 Jill Ln have any available units?
1176 Jill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1176 Jill Ln have?
Some of 1176 Jill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1176 Jill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1176 Jill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.