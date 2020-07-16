All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1176 Jill Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1176 Jill Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1176 Jill Ln

1176 Jill Ln SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1176 Jill Ln SW, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GREAT NEW RENTAL LISTING! DUPLEX STYLE! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS WITH BASEMENT AND 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING! BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN! VERY SPACIOUS INTERIOR! FAMILY ROOM WITH STACKED STONED FIREPLACE! SEPARATE DINING ROOM! FRONT PORCH! PRIVATE BACK YARD! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH! LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1176 Jill Ln have any available units?
1176 Jill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1176 Jill Ln have?
Some of 1176 Jill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1176 Jill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1176 Jill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1176 Jill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1176 Jill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1176 Jill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1176 Jill Ln offers parking.
Does 1176 Jill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1176 Jill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1176 Jill Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1176 Jill Ln has a pool.
Does 1176 Jill Ln have accessible units?
No, 1176 Jill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1176 Jill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1176 Jill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1176 Jill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1176 Jill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College