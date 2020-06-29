All apartments in Cobb County
1166 Jill Ln
1166 Jill Ln

1166 Jill Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Jill Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
NEW RENTAL! DUPLEX FOR RENT! 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH UNIT! SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN! LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT! WALL TO WALL CARPET! KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND A BREAKFAST AREA! LARGE FAMILY ROOM! GREAT LOCATION! 2 CAR GARAGE! FRONT PORCH AND SIDE DECK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Jill Ln have any available units?
1166 Jill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1166 Jill Ln have?
Some of 1166 Jill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Jill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Jill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Jill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Jill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1166 Jill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1166 Jill Ln offers parking.
Does 1166 Jill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Jill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Jill Ln have a pool?
No, 1166 Jill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Jill Ln have accessible units?
No, 1166 Jill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Jill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1166 Jill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Jill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Jill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
