NEW RENTAL! DUPLEX FOR RENT! 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH UNIT! SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN! LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT! WALL TO WALL CARPET! KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND A BREAKFAST AREA! LARGE FAMILY ROOM! GREAT LOCATION! 2 CAR GARAGE! FRONT PORCH AND SIDE DECK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1166 Jill Ln have any available units?
1166 Jill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1166 Jill Ln have?
Some of 1166 Jill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Jill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Jill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.