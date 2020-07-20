All apartments in Cobb County
Location

1092 Riverbend Club Dr SE, Cobb County, GA 30339

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Rare river view townhome now available to rent at Chattahoochee Chase! Enjoy a panoramic view of the Chattahoochee in this 2 bedroom townhome with oversized deck. Two story family room allows for incredible natural light. Spacious one car garage (with extra storage space). Gated community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE have any available units?
1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE have?
Some of 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
