1092 RIVERBEND CLUB Drive SE

Rare river view townhome now available to rent at Chattahoochee Chase! Enjoy a panoramic view of the Chattahoochee in this 2 bedroom townhome with oversized deck. Two story family room allows for incredible natural light. Spacious one car garage (with extra storage space). Gated community!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
