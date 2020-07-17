All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 105 Paris Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
105 Paris Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

105 Paris Ln

105 Paris Lane · (877) 574-4685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 Paris Lane, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Paris Ln · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Marietta - Beautifully renovated Marietta home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and lots of updates recently done. Nice granite counter tops, new appliances and much more. Be sure to check this one out, it won't last long. You must use RENTLY.COM to view this home. Please search the address and schedule an appointment, no realtor needed. The touchpad will remain on the door throughout the lease and there will be a $15 fee added to rent. Option for monthly lawn care. Please call Tyler Early 815-608-5460 for any questions. ***We NEVER post our homes on Craigslist. If someone is contacting you through Craigslist, it is a scam!!!

(RLNE5848957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Paris Ln have any available units?
105 Paris Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 Paris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
105 Paris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Paris Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Paris Ln is pet friendly.
Does 105 Paris Ln offer parking?
No, 105 Paris Ln does not offer parking.
Does 105 Paris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Paris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Paris Ln have a pool?
No, 105 Paris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 105 Paris Ln have accessible units?
No, 105 Paris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Paris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Paris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Paris Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Paris Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 105 Paris Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity