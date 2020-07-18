All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1035 Peace Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1035 Peace Drive NW
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1035 Peace Drive NW

1035 Peace Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1035 Peace Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,200 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit th

(RLNE5137357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Peace Drive NW have any available units?
1035 Peace Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 1035 Peace Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Peace Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Peace Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Peace Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Peace Drive NW offer parking?
No, 1035 Peace Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Peace Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Peace Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Peace Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 1035 Peace Drive NW has a pool.
Does 1035 Peace Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1035 Peace Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Peace Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Peace Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Peace Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Peace Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College