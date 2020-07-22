---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c53596088 ---- Super cute spacious end unit townhome! Conveniently located!! Must see!!!! Washer and Dryer included! *HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! *PLEASE TEXT STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633 PRIOR TO DRIVING TO THE PROPERTY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 982 Hickory Bend have any available units?
982 Hickory Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 982 Hickory Bend have?
Some of 982 Hickory Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 982 Hickory Bend currently offering any rent specials?
982 Hickory Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.