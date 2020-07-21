All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 9540 Downs Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9540 Downs Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:22 PM

9540 Downs Court

9540 Downs Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9540 Downs Court, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9540 Downs Court have any available units?
9540 Downs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 9540 Downs Court currently offering any rent specials?
9540 Downs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9540 Downs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9540 Downs Court is pet friendly.
Does 9540 Downs Court offer parking?
No, 9540 Downs Court does not offer parking.
Does 9540 Downs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9540 Downs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9540 Downs Court have a pool?
No, 9540 Downs Court does not have a pool.
Does 9540 Downs Court have accessible units?
No, 9540 Downs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9540 Downs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9540 Downs Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9540 Downs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9540 Downs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College