All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 9529 Creekside Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9529 Creekside Road
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:15 PM

9529 Creekside Road

9529 Creekside Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9529 Creekside Rd, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9529 Creekside Road have any available units?
9529 Creekside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 9529 Creekside Road currently offering any rent specials?
9529 Creekside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9529 Creekside Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9529 Creekside Road is pet friendly.
Does 9529 Creekside Road offer parking?
No, 9529 Creekside Road does not offer parking.
Does 9529 Creekside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9529 Creekside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9529 Creekside Road have a pool?
No, 9529 Creekside Road does not have a pool.
Does 9529 Creekside Road have accessible units?
No, 9529 Creekside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9529 Creekside Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9529 Creekside Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9529 Creekside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9529 Creekside Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College