9265 Willow Tree Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

9265 Willow Tree Ct

9265 Willow Tree Court · (678) 479-8414 ext. 301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA 30238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9265 Willow Tree Ct · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level. Secondary bedrooms are a split plan upstairs. This is a quiet subdivision with large lots and room for the kids to play or for the adults to relax. For more information, please see our website at www.bpmetro.com

Applications can be found on the website under each individual property.

**OPEN HOUSE** Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 1:45 p.m.

(RLNE5851357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9265 Willow Tree Ct have any available units?
9265 Willow Tree Ct has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9265 Willow Tree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9265 Willow Tree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9265 Willow Tree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9265 Willow Tree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9265 Willow Tree Ct offer parking?
No, 9265 Willow Tree Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9265 Willow Tree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9265 Willow Tree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9265 Willow Tree Ct have a pool?
No, 9265 Willow Tree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9265 Willow Tree Ct have accessible units?
No, 9265 Willow Tree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9265 Willow Tree Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9265 Willow Tree Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9265 Willow Tree Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9265 Willow Tree Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
