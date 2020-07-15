All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9205 Carnes Crossing Circle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

9205 Carnes Crossing Circle

9205 Carnes Crossing Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9205 Carnes Crossing Cir, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,099 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE5241044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle have any available units?
9205 Carnes Crossing Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle have?
Some of 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Carnes Crossing Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle offers parking.
Does 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle has a pool.
Does 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle have accessible units?
No, 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9205 Carnes Crossing Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College