Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:29 PM

9047 Gardener Drive

9047 Gardener Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9047 Gardener Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Time to start packing! This charming home has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, and a neutral color scheme, so decorating will be a breeze. Not to be outdone is the kitchen, which comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in), so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply today, so you can make this house your home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9047 Gardener Drive have any available units?
9047 Gardener Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 9047 Gardener Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9047 Gardener Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9047 Gardener Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9047 Gardener Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9047 Gardener Drive offer parking?
No, 9047 Gardener Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9047 Gardener Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9047 Gardener Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9047 Gardener Drive have a pool?
No, 9047 Gardener Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9047 Gardener Drive have accessible units?
No, 9047 Gardener Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9047 Gardener Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9047 Gardener Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9047 Gardener Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9047 Gardener Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
