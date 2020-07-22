All apartments in Clayton County
9023 Homewood Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

9023 Homewood Drive

9023 Homewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9023 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this beautiful updated home!
3 bedroom and 2 bathroom
more pictures coming soon
Call to schedule a showing 404-829-2319
We accept housing choice vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 Homewood Drive have any available units?
9023 Homewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 9023 Homewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9023 Homewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 Homewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9023 Homewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 9023 Homewood Drive offer parking?
No, 9023 Homewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9023 Homewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9023 Homewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 Homewood Drive have a pool?
No, 9023 Homewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9023 Homewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9023 Homewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 Homewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9023 Homewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9023 Homewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9023 Homewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
