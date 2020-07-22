All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

890 Rock Shoals Ct

890 Rock Shoals Court · No Longer Available
Location

890 Rock Shoals Court, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Rock Shoals Ct have any available units?
890 Rock Shoals Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 890 Rock Shoals Ct have?
Some of 890 Rock Shoals Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Rock Shoals Ct currently offering any rent specials?
890 Rock Shoals Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Rock Shoals Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 Rock Shoals Ct is pet friendly.
Does 890 Rock Shoals Ct offer parking?
No, 890 Rock Shoals Ct does not offer parking.
Does 890 Rock Shoals Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 Rock Shoals Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Rock Shoals Ct have a pool?
Yes, 890 Rock Shoals Ct has a pool.
Does 890 Rock Shoals Ct have accessible units?
No, 890 Rock Shoals Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Rock Shoals Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 Rock Shoals Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Rock Shoals Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Rock Shoals Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
