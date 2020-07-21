All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 8870 Peppertree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8870 Peppertree Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 12:37 PM

8870 Peppertree Drive

8870 Peppertree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8870 Peppertree Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8870 Peppertree Drive have any available units?
8870 Peppertree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8870 Peppertree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8870 Peppertree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8870 Peppertree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8870 Peppertree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8870 Peppertree Drive offer parking?
No, 8870 Peppertree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8870 Peppertree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8870 Peppertree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8870 Peppertree Drive have a pool?
No, 8870 Peppertree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8870 Peppertree Drive have accessible units?
No, 8870 Peppertree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8870 Peppertree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8870 Peppertree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8870 Peppertree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8870 Peppertree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College