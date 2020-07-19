Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8788 East Bourne Drive
8788 East Bourne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8788 East Bourne Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8788 East Bourne Drive have any available units?
8788 East Bourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 8788 East Bourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8788 East Bourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8788 East Bourne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8788 East Bourne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 8788 East Bourne Drive offer parking?
No, 8788 East Bourne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8788 East Bourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8788 East Bourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8788 East Bourne Drive have a pool?
No, 8788 East Bourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8788 East Bourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 8788 East Bourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8788 East Bourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8788 East Bourne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8788 East Bourne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8788 East Bourne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
