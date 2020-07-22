All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:05 PM

878 Shoals Court

878 Shoal Ct · No Longer Available
Location

878 Shoal Ct, Clayton County, GA 30349

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in (KITCHEN APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN). In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Re
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Shoals Court have any available units?
878 Shoals Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 878 Shoals Court currently offering any rent specials?
878 Shoals Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Shoals Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 878 Shoals Court is pet friendly.
Does 878 Shoals Court offer parking?
No, 878 Shoals Court does not offer parking.
Does 878 Shoals Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 Shoals Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Shoals Court have a pool?
No, 878 Shoals Court does not have a pool.
Does 878 Shoals Court have accessible units?
No, 878 Shoals Court does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Shoals Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 878 Shoals Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 878 Shoals Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 878 Shoals Court does not have units with air conditioning.
