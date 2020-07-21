Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8774 Channing Dr
8774 Channing Dr
8774 Channing Drive
Location
8774 Channing Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now available !! -
(RLNE5062666)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8774 Channing Dr have any available units?
8774 Channing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 8774 Channing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8774 Channing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8774 Channing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8774 Channing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 8774 Channing Dr offer parking?
No, 8774 Channing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8774 Channing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8774 Channing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8774 Channing Dr have a pool?
No, 8774 Channing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8774 Channing Dr have accessible units?
No, 8774 Channing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8774 Channing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8774 Channing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8774 Channing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8774 Channing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
