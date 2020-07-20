All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:03 AM

8736 Dorsey Road

8736 Dorsey Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8736 Dorsey Rd, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this awesome home and the stylish updates! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of contemporary fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8736 Dorsey Road have any available units?
8736 Dorsey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8736 Dorsey Road currently offering any rent specials?
8736 Dorsey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8736 Dorsey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8736 Dorsey Road is pet friendly.
Does 8736 Dorsey Road offer parking?
No, 8736 Dorsey Road does not offer parking.
Does 8736 Dorsey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8736 Dorsey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8736 Dorsey Road have a pool?
No, 8736 Dorsey Road does not have a pool.
Does 8736 Dorsey Road have accessible units?
No, 8736 Dorsey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8736 Dorsey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8736 Dorsey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8736 Dorsey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8736 Dorsey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
