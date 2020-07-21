4 BR / 3 BA - Fenced and Wooded Lot! - 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS!!! HUGE FENCED LEVEL WOODED LOT. SECURITY SYSTEM INCLUDED. NICE SIZE WOOD DECK. THE BEST AREA OF RIVERDALE, CLOSE TO FAYETTE COUNTY OFF GA HWY 85.
(RLNE5004584)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8560 Timber Lake Drive have any available units?
8560 Timber Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8560 Timber Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8560 Timber Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.