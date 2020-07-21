All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 8560 Timber Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8560 Timber Lake Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

8560 Timber Lake Drive

8560 Timberlake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8560 Timberlake Dr, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4 BR / 3 BA - Fenced and Wooded Lot! - 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS!!! HUGE FENCED LEVEL WOODED LOT. SECURITY SYSTEM INCLUDED. NICE SIZE WOOD DECK. THE BEST AREA OF RIVERDALE, CLOSE TO FAYETTE COUNTY OFF GA HWY 85.

(RLNE5004584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8560 Timber Lake Drive have any available units?
8560 Timber Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8560 Timber Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8560 Timber Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8560 Timber Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8560 Timber Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8560 Timber Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 8560 Timber Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8560 Timber Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8560 Timber Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8560 Timber Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 8560 Timber Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8560 Timber Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8560 Timber Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8560 Timber Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8560 Timber Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8560 Timber Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8560 Timber Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College