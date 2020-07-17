All apartments in Clayton County
853 Pine Shoals
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

853 Pine Shoals

853 Pine Shoals Drive · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

853 Pine Shoals Drive, Clayton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 Pine Shoals have any available units?
853 Pine Shoals doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 853 Pine Shoals have?
Some of 853 Pine Shoals's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 Pine Shoals currently offering any rent specials?
853 Pine Shoals is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Pine Shoals pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 Pine Shoals is pet friendly.
Does 853 Pine Shoals offer parking?
No, 853 Pine Shoals does not offer parking.
Does 853 Pine Shoals have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 Pine Shoals does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Pine Shoals have a pool?
Yes, 853 Pine Shoals has a pool.
Does 853 Pine Shoals have accessible units?
No, 853 Pine Shoals does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Pine Shoals have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 Pine Shoals has units with dishwashers.
Does 853 Pine Shoals have units with air conditioning?
No, 853 Pine Shoals does not have units with air conditioning.
