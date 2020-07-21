All apartments in Clayton County
8490 Taylor Road

8490 Taylor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8490 Taylor Rd, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT ALREADY INSTALLED, APPLIANCES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8490 Taylor Road have any available units?
8490 Taylor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8490 Taylor Road currently offering any rent specials?
8490 Taylor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8490 Taylor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8490 Taylor Road is pet friendly.
Does 8490 Taylor Road offer parking?
No, 8490 Taylor Road does not offer parking.
Does 8490 Taylor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8490 Taylor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8490 Taylor Road have a pool?
No, 8490 Taylor Road does not have a pool.
Does 8490 Taylor Road have accessible units?
No, 8490 Taylor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8490 Taylor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8490 Taylor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8490 Taylor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8490 Taylor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
