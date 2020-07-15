All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

845 Rock Shoals Ct

845 Rock Shoals Court · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

845 Rock Shoals Court, Clayton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Rock Shoals Ct have any available units?
845 Rock Shoals Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 845 Rock Shoals Ct have?
Some of 845 Rock Shoals Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Rock Shoals Ct currently offering any rent specials?
845 Rock Shoals Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Rock Shoals Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Rock Shoals Ct is pet friendly.
Does 845 Rock Shoals Ct offer parking?
No, 845 Rock Shoals Ct does not offer parking.
Does 845 Rock Shoals Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Rock Shoals Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Rock Shoals Ct have a pool?
No, 845 Rock Shoals Ct does not have a pool.
Does 845 Rock Shoals Ct have accessible units?
No, 845 Rock Shoals Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Rock Shoals Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Rock Shoals Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Rock Shoals Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Rock Shoals Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
