Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

845 Pine Needle Road

845 Pine Needle Road · No Longer Available
Location

845 Pine Needle Road, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Pine Needle Road have any available units?
845 Pine Needle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 845 Pine Needle Road currently offering any rent specials?
845 Pine Needle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Pine Needle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Pine Needle Road is pet friendly.
Does 845 Pine Needle Road offer parking?
No, 845 Pine Needle Road does not offer parking.
Does 845 Pine Needle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Pine Needle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Pine Needle Road have a pool?
No, 845 Pine Needle Road does not have a pool.
Does 845 Pine Needle Road have accessible units?
No, 845 Pine Needle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Pine Needle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Pine Needle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Pine Needle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Pine Needle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
