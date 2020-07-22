All apartments in Clayton County
8354 Carlington Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

8354 Carlington Lane

8354 Carlington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8354 Carlington Street, Clayton County, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
spacious and updated townhome! Very nice kitchen, big rooms, back patio, just a lovely home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8354 Carlington Lane have any available units?
8354 Carlington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8354 Carlington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8354 Carlington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8354 Carlington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane offer parking?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have a pool?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have accessible units?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
