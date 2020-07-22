Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8354 Carlington Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8354 Carlington Lane
8354 Carlington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8354 Carlington Street, Clayton County, GA 30236
Jonesboro
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
spacious and updated townhome! Very nice kitchen, big rooms, back patio, just a lovely home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have any available units?
8354 Carlington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 8354 Carlington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8354 Carlington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8354 Carlington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane offer parking?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have a pool?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have accessible units?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8354 Carlington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8354 Carlington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
