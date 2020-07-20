All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:18 PM

8285 Bridgewater Place

8285 Bridgewater Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8285 Bridgewater Place, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HURRY NOW to receive application fees credited back with a signed lease. Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8285 Bridgewater Place have any available units?
8285 Bridgewater Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8285 Bridgewater Place currently offering any rent specials?
8285 Bridgewater Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8285 Bridgewater Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8285 Bridgewater Place is pet friendly.
Does 8285 Bridgewater Place offer parking?
No, 8285 Bridgewater Place does not offer parking.
Does 8285 Bridgewater Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8285 Bridgewater Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8285 Bridgewater Place have a pool?
No, 8285 Bridgewater Place does not have a pool.
Does 8285 Bridgewater Place have accessible units?
No, 8285 Bridgewater Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8285 Bridgewater Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8285 Bridgewater Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8285 Bridgewater Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8285 Bridgewater Place does not have units with air conditioning.
