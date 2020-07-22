All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:50 PM

8215 Tupelo Trail

8215 Tupelo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Tupelo Trail, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Stainless steel appliances, electric stove with a built-in microwave and much more! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 Tupelo Trail have any available units?
8215 Tupelo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 8215 Tupelo Trail have?
Some of 8215 Tupelo Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 Tupelo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Tupelo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Tupelo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 Tupelo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8215 Tupelo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8215 Tupelo Trail offers parking.
Does 8215 Tupelo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 Tupelo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Tupelo Trail have a pool?
No, 8215 Tupelo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8215 Tupelo Trail have accessible units?
No, 8215 Tupelo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Tupelo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 Tupelo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8215 Tupelo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8215 Tupelo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
