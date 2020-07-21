All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

806 Boston Common

806 Boston Cmn · No Longer Available
Location

806 Boston Cmn, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Boston Common have any available units?
806 Boston Common doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 806 Boston Common currently offering any rent specials?
806 Boston Common is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Boston Common pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Boston Common is pet friendly.
Does 806 Boston Common offer parking?
No, 806 Boston Common does not offer parking.
Does 806 Boston Common have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Boston Common does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Boston Common have a pool?
No, 806 Boston Common does not have a pool.
Does 806 Boston Common have accessible units?
No, 806 Boston Common does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Boston Common have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Boston Common does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Boston Common have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Boston Common does not have units with air conditioning.
