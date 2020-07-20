Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
805 Brian Ln
805 Brian Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
805 Brian Lane, Clayton County, GA 30297
Amenities
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Great rental with new carpet and fresh paint!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Brian Ln have any available units?
805 Brian Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 805 Brian Ln currently offering any rent specials?
805 Brian Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Brian Ln pet-friendly?
No, 805 Brian Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 805 Brian Ln offer parking?
No, 805 Brian Ln does not offer parking.
Does 805 Brian Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Brian Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Brian Ln have a pool?
No, 805 Brian Ln does not have a pool.
Does 805 Brian Ln have accessible units?
No, 805 Brian Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Brian Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Brian Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Brian Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Brian Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
