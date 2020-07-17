Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7860 Rand Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7860 Rand Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7860 Rand Road
7860 Rand Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7860 Rand Road, Clayton County, GA 30236
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bed/1 bath rental ranch home! Location convenient to I-75, I-675, Lake Spivey and just south of the perimeter. Don't miss the large 1 acre lot!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7860 Rand Road have any available units?
7860 Rand Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 7860 Rand Road have?
Some of 7860 Rand Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7860 Rand Road currently offering any rent specials?
7860 Rand Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 Rand Road pet-friendly?
No, 7860 Rand Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 7860 Rand Road offer parking?
No, 7860 Rand Road does not offer parking.
Does 7860 Rand Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7860 Rand Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 Rand Road have a pool?
No, 7860 Rand Road does not have a pool.
Does 7860 Rand Road have accessible units?
No, 7860 Rand Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 Rand Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7860 Rand Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7860 Rand Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7860 Rand Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College