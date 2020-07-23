All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

7831 Big Ben Ct

7831 Big Ben Court · (800) 433-6565
Location

7831 Big Ben Court, Clayton County, GA 30236

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS **

With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

This Lovely 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath 2-Story Home Is The Perfect Family Home. Many New Updates, *New flooring, *Newly Painted, Beautiful Custom Made Master Bathroom Shower, *New Light Fixtures, * New Plumbing Fixtures. Great Family Neighborhood!!. This Home Has So Much Space, Upstairs Jack and Jill Bathrooms, A HUGE Bonus room with a Separate Entrance to the Garage Can be Used As A Private Office or Kids Playroom, Secluded Master on the Main With A Shower For Two,

(RLNE5930645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 Big Ben Ct have any available units?
7831 Big Ben Ct has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7831 Big Ben Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7831 Big Ben Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 Big Ben Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7831 Big Ben Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7831 Big Ben Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7831 Big Ben Ct offers parking.
Does 7831 Big Ben Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7831 Big Ben Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 Big Ben Ct have a pool?
No, 7831 Big Ben Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7831 Big Ben Ct have accessible units?
No, 7831 Big Ben Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 Big Ben Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7831 Big Ben Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7831 Big Ben Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7831 Big Ben Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
