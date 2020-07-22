All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

7714 Bernardo Dr

7714 Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7714 Bernardo Drive, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Bernardo Dr have any available units?
7714 Bernardo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7714 Bernardo Dr have?
Some of 7714 Bernardo Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Bernardo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Bernardo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Bernardo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 Bernardo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7714 Bernardo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7714 Bernardo Dr offers parking.
Does 7714 Bernardo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7714 Bernardo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Bernardo Dr have a pool?
No, 7714 Bernardo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7714 Bernardo Dr have accessible units?
No, 7714 Bernardo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Bernardo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7714 Bernardo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7714 Bernardo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7714 Bernardo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
