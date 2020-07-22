All apartments in Clayton County
7678 Broadhurst Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

7678 Broadhurst Dr

7678 Broadhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7678 Broadhurst Drive, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7678 Broadhurst Dr have any available units?
7678 Broadhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7678 Broadhurst Dr have?
Some of 7678 Broadhurst Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7678 Broadhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7678 Broadhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7678 Broadhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7678 Broadhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7678 Broadhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7678 Broadhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 7678 Broadhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7678 Broadhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7678 Broadhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 7678 Broadhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7678 Broadhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 7678 Broadhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7678 Broadhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7678 Broadhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7678 Broadhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7678 Broadhurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
