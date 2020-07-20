All apartments in Clayton County
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7635 Commerce ct
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

7635 Commerce ct

7635 Commerce Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7635 Commerce Court, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Elegant 3 bedroom townhome in the Peachtree Villages community. Unit features open layout with lots of light. Spacious master with walk in closet. Extra storage in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Commerce ct have any available units?
7635 Commerce ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7635 Commerce ct have?
Some of 7635 Commerce ct's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Commerce ct currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Commerce ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Commerce ct pet-friendly?
No, 7635 Commerce ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7635 Commerce ct offer parking?
No, 7635 Commerce ct does not offer parking.
Does 7635 Commerce ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Commerce ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Commerce ct have a pool?
No, 7635 Commerce ct does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Commerce ct have accessible units?
No, 7635 Commerce ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Commerce ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7635 Commerce ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 Commerce ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7635 Commerce ct has units with air conditioning.
