All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7616 CREEKSIDE Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

7616 CREEKSIDE Lane

7616 Creekside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7616 Creekside Lane, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious town home close to Marta. Tenant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have any available units?
7616 CREEKSIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have?
Some of 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7616 CREEKSIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane offer parking?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have a pool?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College