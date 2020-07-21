Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7616 CREEKSIDE Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7616 CREEKSIDE Lane
7616 Creekside Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7616 Creekside Lane, Clayton County, GA 30296
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious town home close to Marta. Tenant to verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have any available units?
7616 CREEKSIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have?
Some of 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7616 CREEKSIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane offer parking?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have a pool?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7616 CREEKSIDE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College