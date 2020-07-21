All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7592 Old South Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7592 Old South Lane
Last updated August 12 2019 at 3:33 PM

7592 Old South Lane

7592 Old South Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7592 Old South Lane, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7592 Old South Lane have any available units?
7592 Old South Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7592 Old South Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7592 Old South Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7592 Old South Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7592 Old South Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7592 Old South Lane offer parking?
No, 7592 Old South Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7592 Old South Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7592 Old South Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7592 Old South Lane have a pool?
No, 7592 Old South Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7592 Old South Lane have accessible units?
No, 7592 Old South Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7592 Old South Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7592 Old South Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7592 Old South Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7592 Old South Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College