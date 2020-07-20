All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7543 Chad's Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7543 Chad's Circle
Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:40 PM

7543 Chad's Circle

7543 Chad's Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7543 Chad's Circle, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located off Fielder Road in Jonesboro, this 3/2.5 home features a separate kitchen and eat-in area. Split level home. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and laminate flooring. The beauty of this home is the large rear yard, completely fenced on a corner lot. This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date. We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7543 Chad's Circle have any available units?
7543 Chad's Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7543 Chad's Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7543 Chad's Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7543 Chad's Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7543 Chad's Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7543 Chad's Circle offer parking?
No, 7543 Chad's Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7543 Chad's Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7543 Chad's Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7543 Chad's Circle have a pool?
No, 7543 Chad's Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7543 Chad's Circle have accessible units?
No, 7543 Chad's Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7543 Chad's Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7543 Chad's Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7543 Chad's Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7543 Chad's Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College