All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like
7536 Old South Ln.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM
7536 Old South Ln
7536 Old South Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7536 Old South Lane, Clayton County, GA 30236
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Nice spacious Ranch, 3/2 recent renovated , close to stores and I-75 great location and neighborhood. Home ready to move -in. Please call agent for appointment .Home is vacant and on Combo box.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7536 Old South Ln have any available units?
7536 Old South Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 7536 Old South Ln have?
Some of 7536 Old South Ln's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7536 Old South Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7536 Old South Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 Old South Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7536 Old South Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 7536 Old South Ln offer parking?
No, 7536 Old South Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7536 Old South Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 Old South Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 Old South Ln have a pool?
No, 7536 Old South Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7536 Old South Ln have accessible units?
No, 7536 Old South Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 Old South Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7536 Old South Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7536 Old South Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7536 Old South Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
