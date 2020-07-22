All apartments in Clayton County
Location

7503 Conkle Road, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7503 Conkle Road have any available units?
7503 Conkle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7503 Conkle Road currently offering any rent specials?
7503 Conkle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 Conkle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7503 Conkle Road is pet friendly.
Does 7503 Conkle Road offer parking?
No, 7503 Conkle Road does not offer parking.
Does 7503 Conkle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7503 Conkle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 Conkle Road have a pool?
No, 7503 Conkle Road does not have a pool.
Does 7503 Conkle Road have accessible units?
No, 7503 Conkle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 Conkle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7503 Conkle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7503 Conkle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7503 Conkle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
