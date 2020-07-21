All apartments in Clayton County
7328 Czar Pl

7328 Czar Place · No Longer Available
Location

7328 Czar Place, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 Czar Pl have any available units?
7328 Czar Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7328 Czar Pl have?
Some of 7328 Czar Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 Czar Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7328 Czar Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 Czar Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7328 Czar Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7328 Czar Pl offer parking?
No, 7328 Czar Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7328 Czar Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7328 Czar Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 Czar Pl have a pool?
No, 7328 Czar Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7328 Czar Pl have accessible units?
No, 7328 Czar Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 Czar Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7328 Czar Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7328 Czar Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7328 Czar Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
