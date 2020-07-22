7286 Howard Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

ARE YOU READY TO RENT BUT HELD UP DUE TO CREDIT ISSUES? OUR APPLICATION PROCESS IS QUICK AND EASY! If you have good credit bad credit or no credit call our office to see if you qualify.



Here is a Ranch home on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms, Office, 1.5 baths, huge back yard, Storage Shed, deck and level lot. No stairs to climb here. Call today for our easy application process.

All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.