Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:54 PM

7286 Howard Place

7286 Howard Place · No Longer Available
Location

7286 Howard Place, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ARE YOU READY TO RENT BUT HELD UP DUE TO CREDIT ISSUES? OUR APPLICATION PROCESS IS QUICK AND EASY! If you have good credit bad credit or no credit call our office to see if you qualify.

Here is a Ranch home on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms, Office, 1.5 baths, huge back yard, Storage Shed, deck and level lot. No stairs to climb here. Call today for our easy application process.
All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7286 Howard Place have any available units?
7286 Howard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7286 Howard Place have?
Some of 7286 Howard Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7286 Howard Place currently offering any rent specials?
7286 Howard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7286 Howard Place pet-friendly?
No, 7286 Howard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7286 Howard Place offer parking?
No, 7286 Howard Place does not offer parking.
Does 7286 Howard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7286 Howard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7286 Howard Place have a pool?
No, 7286 Howard Place does not have a pool.
Does 7286 Howard Place have accessible units?
No, 7286 Howard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7286 Howard Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7286 Howard Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7286 Howard Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7286 Howard Place has units with air conditioning.
