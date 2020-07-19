Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7272 Indian Hill Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7272 Indian Hill Trail
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7272 Indian Hill Trail
7272 Indian Hill Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7272 Indian Hill Trail, Clayton County, GA 30296
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7272 Indian Hill Trail have any available units?
7272 Indian Hill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 7272 Indian Hill Trail have?
Some of 7272 Indian Hill Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7272 Indian Hill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7272 Indian Hill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7272 Indian Hill Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7272 Indian Hill Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 7272 Indian Hill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7272 Indian Hill Trail offers parking.
Does 7272 Indian Hill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7272 Indian Hill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7272 Indian Hill Trail have a pool?
No, 7272 Indian Hill Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7272 Indian Hill Trail have accessible units?
No, 7272 Indian Hill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7272 Indian Hill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7272 Indian Hill Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7272 Indian Hill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7272 Indian Hill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GA
College Park, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Gresham Park, GA
McDonough, GA
Panthersville, GA
Experiment, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Griffin, GA
Fairburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College