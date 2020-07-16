All apartments in Clayton County
7259 Merlin Way
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7259 Merlin Way, Clayton County, GA 30296

Price and availability

Amenities

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Merlin Way have any available units?
7259 Merlin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7259 Merlin Way have?
Some of 7259 Merlin Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7259 Merlin Way currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Merlin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Merlin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7259 Merlin Way is pet friendly.
Does 7259 Merlin Way offer parking?
No, 7259 Merlin Way does not offer parking.
Does 7259 Merlin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7259 Merlin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Merlin Way have a pool?
No, 7259 Merlin Way does not have a pool.
Does 7259 Merlin Way have accessible units?
No, 7259 Merlin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 Merlin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7259 Merlin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7259 Merlin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7259 Merlin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
