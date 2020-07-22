All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

7254 Fernwood Dr

7254 Fernwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7254 Fernwood Drive, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7254 Fernwood Dr have any available units?
7254 Fernwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7254 Fernwood Dr have?
Some of 7254 Fernwood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7254 Fernwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7254 Fernwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7254 Fernwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7254 Fernwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7254 Fernwood Dr offer parking?
No, 7254 Fernwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7254 Fernwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7254 Fernwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7254 Fernwood Dr have a pool?
No, 7254 Fernwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7254 Fernwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 7254 Fernwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7254 Fernwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7254 Fernwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7254 Fernwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7254 Fernwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
