All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 723 Redland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
723 Redland Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
723 Redland Dr
723 Redland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
723 Redland Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated, 2 bed/2.5 bath, granite counters, private fenced patio, lots of parking, great location, walking distance to shopping, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 723 Redland Dr have any available units?
723 Redland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 723 Redland Dr have?
Some of 723 Redland Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 723 Redland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
723 Redland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Redland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 723 Redland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 723 Redland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 723 Redland Dr offers parking.
Does 723 Redland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Redland Dr have a pool?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 723 Redland Dr have accessible units?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Redland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Redland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260
