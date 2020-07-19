All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 Redland Dr

723 Redland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

723 Redland Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated, 2 bed/2.5 bath, granite counters, private fenced patio, lots of parking, great location, walking distance to shopping, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Redland Dr have any available units?
723 Redland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 723 Redland Dr have?
Some of 723 Redland Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Redland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
723 Redland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Redland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 723 Redland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 723 Redland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 723 Redland Dr offers parking.
Does 723 Redland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Redland Dr have a pool?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 723 Redland Dr have accessible units?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Redland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Redland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Redland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
