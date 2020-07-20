All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
719 Redland Dr
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

719 Redland Dr

719 Redland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Redland Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Great location, granite counters, close to everything, walk to shopping! - Great location, granite counters, close to everything, walk to shopping!

(RLNE3945638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Redland Dr have any available units?
719 Redland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 719 Redland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
719 Redland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Redland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 719 Redland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 719 Redland Dr offer parking?
No, 719 Redland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 719 Redland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Redland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Redland Dr have a pool?
No, 719 Redland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 719 Redland Dr have accessible units?
No, 719 Redland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Redland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Redland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Redland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Redland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
