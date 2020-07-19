All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7170 Grooms Court

7170 Grooms Court · No Longer Available
Location

7170 Grooms Court, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the carpeted bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7170 Grooms Court have any available units?
7170 Grooms Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7170 Grooms Court currently offering any rent specials?
7170 Grooms Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7170 Grooms Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7170 Grooms Court is pet friendly.
Does 7170 Grooms Court offer parking?
No, 7170 Grooms Court does not offer parking.
Does 7170 Grooms Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7170 Grooms Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7170 Grooms Court have a pool?
No, 7170 Grooms Court does not have a pool.
Does 7170 Grooms Court have accessible units?
No, 7170 Grooms Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7170 Grooms Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7170 Grooms Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7170 Grooms Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7170 Grooms Court does not have units with air conditioning.
