Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:10 PM

7108 Stanley Lane

7108 Stanley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7108 Stanley Lane, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Stanley Lane have any available units?
7108 Stanley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7108 Stanley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Stanley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Stanley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7108 Stanley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7108 Stanley Lane offer parking?
No, 7108 Stanley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7108 Stanley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Stanley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Stanley Lane have a pool?
No, 7108 Stanley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Stanley Lane have accessible units?
No, 7108 Stanley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Stanley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7108 Stanley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7108 Stanley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7108 Stanley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
