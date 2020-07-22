All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

694 Dixon Road

694 Dixon Road · No Longer Available
Location

694 Dixon Road, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 Dixon Road have any available units?
694 Dixon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 694 Dixon Road currently offering any rent specials?
694 Dixon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 Dixon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 694 Dixon Road is pet friendly.
Does 694 Dixon Road offer parking?
No, 694 Dixon Road does not offer parking.
Does 694 Dixon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 Dixon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 Dixon Road have a pool?
No, 694 Dixon Road does not have a pool.
Does 694 Dixon Road have accessible units?
No, 694 Dixon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 694 Dixon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 Dixon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 694 Dixon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 Dixon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
