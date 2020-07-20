All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6922 Babbling Brook Dr

6922 Babbling Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6922 Babbling Brook Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom house in Rex - This is a 2 story house with 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. There is a living room with a fireplace, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast area. It also has a deck, fenced yard, and single garage.

(RLNE4833594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6922 Babbling Brook Dr have any available units?
6922 Babbling Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6922 Babbling Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6922 Babbling Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6922 Babbling Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6922 Babbling Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6922 Babbling Brook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6922 Babbling Brook Dr offers parking.
Does 6922 Babbling Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6922 Babbling Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6922 Babbling Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 6922 Babbling Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6922 Babbling Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 6922 Babbling Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6922 Babbling Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6922 Babbling Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6922 Babbling Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6922 Babbling Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
