6922 Babbling Brook Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom house in Rex - This is a 2 story house with 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. There is a living room with a fireplace, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast area. It also has a deck, fenced yard, and single garage.
(RLNE4833594)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6922 Babbling Brook Dr have any available units?
6922 Babbling Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6922 Babbling Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6922 Babbling Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.